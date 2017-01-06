Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kristaps Porzingis highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kristaps Porzingis provided a glimpse of a fantastic future NBA rivalry as the Knicks overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter for the 116–111 victory.

Porzingis logged 30 minutes before fouling out in the closing minutes of the game and finished with 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Carmelo Anthony led teh team with26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker tied for the most points for Milwaukee as each recorded 25 points. Antetokounmpo also had six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals.

Antetokounmpo was featured on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated and hit a game-winning shot against the Knicks earlier in the week.

Watch some of the highlights below:

Knicks ended six-game losing streak with the victory.

