Knicks at Wizards live stream: How to watch online

The Washington Wizards (27-20) will host the New York Knicks (21-28) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are six games on the slate for Tuesday, Jan. 31. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the New York Knicks (21-28) and the Washington Wizards (27-20). Tipoff from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The MSG Network will carry the game in the Greater New York area. Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will carry the game in the Greater Washington area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New York enters play at 21-28 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Boston Celtics (30-18) by 9.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York lost its most recent game on the road to the Atlanta Hawks in quadruple overtime on Sunday, 142-139. The Knicks have gone 4-6 in their last 10 and are 8-17 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Washington enters play at 27-20 on the year and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards trail the Atlanta Hawks (28-20) by half a game in the Southeast Division standings. Washington has won four games in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10 and is 19-6 at the Verizon Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Washington, D.C.

Venue: Verizon Center

TV Info: MSG, CSMA

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Wizards will be laying eight points at home to the visiting Knicks. The associated moneylines for this game are Washington -350 and New York +290. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 217 points.

Swallow the eight points at go with the Wizards to cover. Washington is dominant at home and New York is only two days removed from a quadruple overtime thriller in Atlanta. Expect the Knicks to struggle in their first game post-quadruple overtime.

