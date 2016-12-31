Knicks at Rockets live stream: How to watch online

The Houston Rockets (25-9) will host the New York Knicks (16-16) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on tap for New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. One of those games will be between the New York Knicks (16-16) and the Houston Rockets (25-9). Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston will be at 8:00 p.m. ET

The MSG Network will carry the game in the Tri-State Area. Root Sports Southwest will have the telecast in the Greater Houston area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New York enters play at 16-16 on the season and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (22-10) by six games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York has lost three straight games, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 5-11 away from Madison Square Garden this year.

Houston enters play at 25-9 on the season and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (27-6) by 2.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston has won three straight games, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is an impressive 12-3 at home this year.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

TV Info: MSG, RTSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Rockets will be laying 10 points at home to the visiting Knicks. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -550 and New York +425. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 222 points.

Houston is playing well of late, while New York has scuffled a bit. The Rockets are a dominant home team and New York is lousy away from the Big Apple. Look for the Rockets to win this game easily over the Knicks.

