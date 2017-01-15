Knicks at Raptors live stream: How to watch online

The Toronto Raptors (26-13) will host the New York Knicks (18-22) on Sunday afternoon. Here is how to watch this Atlantic Division rivalry game online.

There are seven NBA games on the schedule for Sunday, Jan. 15. One of those games will be between Atlantic Division rivals in the New York Knicks (18-22) and the Toronto Raptors (26-13). Tipoff from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto will be at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The MSG Network will carry the game in the Tri-State Area. TSN4 and TSN5 will have the telecast in Canada. Since this game will not be nationally televised in the United States, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New York enters play at 18-22 on the year and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Raptors by 8.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York won its most recent game over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, 104-89. The Knicks have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 6-14 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Toronto enters play at 26-13 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (25-15) by 1.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has won two in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 14-6 at the Air Canada Centre this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Air Canada Centre

TV Info: MSG, TSN4/5

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Raptors will be laying 9.5 points at home to the visiting Knicks. The associated moneylines for this game are Toronto -500 and New York +400. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 217 points.

This is a game that the Raptors should easily win. They know their rival Knicks very well. Look for Toronto to extend its winning streak by handling New York on Sunday afternoon.

