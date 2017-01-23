Knicks at Pacers live stream: How to watch online

The Indiana Pacers (22-21) will host the New York Knicks (19-26) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA rivalry game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Monday, Jan. 22. One of those games will be between Eastern Conference rivals in the New York Knicks (19-26) and the Indiana Pacers (22-21).

Tipoff from Bankers Life Field house will be at 8:00 p.m. ET. While there will not be a local broadcast in either Indianapolis or New York City, this game will be nationally televised on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

New York enters play at 19-26 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (28-16) by 9.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York has lost two games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10 and is 7-15 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Indiana enters play at 22-21 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-12) by 8.5 games in the Central Division standings. Indiana has lost its last two games, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is a strong 16-5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Pacers will be laying 5.5 points at home to the visiting Knicks. The associated moneylines for this game are Indiana -220 and New York +190. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 219 points.

Indiana is awfully tough to beat at home. While the Knicks are a decent team at Madison Square Garden, they are substantially worse away from home. Look for the Pacers to win and cover the 5.5-point spread on Monday night.

