Knicks at Pacers live stream: How to watch online

The Indiana Pacers (19-18) will host the New York Knicks (17-19) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference rivalry game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Saturday. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the rival New York Knicks (17-19) and the Indiana Pacers (19-18). Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The MSG Network will have the telecast in the Tri-State Area. FOX Sports Indiana will carry the game in the Greater Indianapolis area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New York enters play at 17-19 on the year and in 10th place the in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (24-11) by 7.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York won its most recent game on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, 116-111. The Knicks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 and are 6-12 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Indiana enters play at 19-18 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-8) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Indiana has won four games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 14-5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Info: MSG, FSIN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Pacers will be laying seven points at home to the visiting Knicks. The moneylines are Indiana -310 and New York +260. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 215.5 points.

Indiana is rolling of late and has been particularly dominant at home. New York is coming off a strong win in Milwaukee last night but may be a tad tired heading into this one.

This article originally appeared on