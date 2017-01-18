Knicks at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (26-15) will host the New York Knicks (18-24) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this Atlantic Division rivalry game online.

There are nine NBA games on the slate for Wednesday, Jan. 18. One of those games will be between Atlantic Division rivals in the New York Knicks (18-24) and the Boston Celtics (26-15). Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The MSG Network will carry the game in the Tri-State Area. Comcast SportsNet New England will carry the game in the New England States. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New York enters play at 18-24 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (28-13) by 10.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York has lost two games in a row, has gone 2-8 in its last 10 and is 6-15 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Boston enters play at 26-15 on the year and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Raptors by two games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston has won three games in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10 and is 13-6 at the TD Garden this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: MSG, CSNE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Celtics will be laying eight points to the visiting Knicks. The associated moneylines for this game are Boston -400 and New York +320. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 220 points.

Boston will demonstrate that it is the better of these two Atlantic Division rivals on Wednesday night. That being said, take the Knicks getting points to keep it a two-possession game heading into the final buzzer.

