Knicks at Bucks live stream: How to watch online

The New York Knicks (16-19) will travel to the Midwest to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-16) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the more encouraging and enjoyable stories of the 2016-2017 NBA season. On Friday night, the entire country will have the opportunity to catch up on the fun, as the Bucks play host to Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks on national television.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo crafting an All-NBA performance, the Bucks have won three straight games to climb above .500. While that may not seem like an immense benchmark, it is good for quality playoff position in the Eastern Conference, and the 22-year-old forward is now averaging 23.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Milwaukee is more than a one-man team as well, as Jabari Parker has transformed into a budding star. The former No. 2 overall pick out of Duke is averaging 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his own right, and that is quite impressive considering he is playing a secondary role in support of Antetokounmpo.

On the New York side, things haven’t gone as smoothly in recent days. The Knicks have dropped six in a row after a rosy start to the campaign and any goodwill built up by the organization has seemingly evaporated. It is nice to begin any game with Anthony and Porzingis on your side, but New York’s defense has crumbled and the addition of Joakim Noah in the offseason looks to be a mistake given the enormity of the contract he was given.

Date: Friday, Jan. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: BMO Harris Bradley Center

TV Info: ESPN, MSG, Fox Sports Wisconsin

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

The statistically inclined minds at FiveThirtyEight provide the Bucks with more than a 75 percent chance at victory in this spot, painting a gloomy picture for New York. Still, the Knicks should be in a desperate spot here and it wouldn’t be a shock if Anthony and Porzingis were “up” for an ESPN game against a talented young opponent.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Antetokounmpo and Parker a lot this season, Friday night is a great opportunity. That, alone, makes this game worth watching.

