Knicks at 76ers live stream: How to watch online

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-25) will host the New York Knicks (17-21) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this Atlantic Division rivalry game online.

The NBA has six games on tap for Wednesday, Jan. 11. One of those games will be between Atlantic Division rivals in the New York Knicks (17-21) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-25). Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The MSG Network will carry the game in the Tri-State Area. Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will have the telecast in the Greater Philadelphia area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New York enters play at 17-21 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (25-13) by eight games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York has lost two in a row, has gone 2-8 in its last 10, and is 6-13 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Philadelphia enters play at 10-25 on the year and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Raptors by 13.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia won its most recent game on the road against the division rival Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 105-95. The 76ers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 and are 6-14 at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

TV Info: CSNP, MSG

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the 76ers will be getting 2.5 points at home from the visiting Knicks. The associated moneylines for this game are New York -135 and Philadelphia +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209.5 points.

Take the 76ers getting points at home. The Knicks are a mess with the Derrick Rose situation and have played terrible basketball in recent weeks. Philadelphia is starting to find itself. Look for the 76ers to get their 11th win of the season and surpass last year’s win total of 10 games.

