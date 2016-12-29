Kings are being very sneaky in their push to get DeMarcus Cousins All-Star votes
With NBA All-Star voting in full swing, teams are doing whatever they can to get as many of their players on the rosters as possible. But the Sacramento Kings might have thrown a new tactic into the voting process.
The NBA allows fans to tweet their votes to the league as long as it includes the player’s name and #NBAVote. The Kings opted to include their star big man DeMarcus Cousins along with a number of superstar Western Conference players, asking fans to retweet if they’d like to see these players start in New Orleans.
RT if this should be the Western Conference starters
Stephen Cury
Russell Westbrok
James Haren
Kevin Duran
DeMarcus Cousins
#NBAVote
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 28, 2016
Seems harmless enough, right? Take a closer look at the names in the tweet. Only Cousins’ name is spelled correctly, which means the other players would not get a vote.
Some other NBA teams picked up on this clever maneuver and let the Kings know they see what they’re doing.
@SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/0j5udgcSCA
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) December 28, 2016
@SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/XYqKXu0lDy
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 29, 2016
Cousins should get in on his own merit, averaging 29.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. But every little bit helps.