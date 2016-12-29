With NBA All-Star voting in full swing, teams are doing whatever they can to get as many of their players on the rosters as possible. But the Sacramento Kings might have thrown a new tactic into the voting process.

The NBA allows fans to tweet their votes to the league as long as it includes the player’s name and #NBAVote. The Kings opted to include their star big man DeMarcus Cousins along with a number of superstar Western Conference players, asking fans to retweet if they’d like to see these players start in New Orleans.

RT if this should be the Western Conference starters Stephen Cury

Russell Westbrok

James Haren

Kevin Duran

DeMarcus Cousins

#NBAVote — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 28, 2016

Seems harmless enough, right? Take a closer look at the names in the tweet. Only Cousins’ name is spelled correctly, which means the other players would not get a vote.

Some other NBA teams picked up on this clever maneuver and let the Kings know they see what they’re doing.

Cousins should get in on his own merit, averaging 29.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. But every little bit helps.