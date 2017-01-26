The Sacramento Kings might not be winning a lot on the court, but they sure got the best of LeBron James on Twitter.

The Kings came into Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers having lost five of six, but they looked like they’re title contenders on social media.

Sacramento’s Twitter team highlighted a LeBron drive in which he appeared to flop in an effort to draw a foul. The Kings Twitter account thought something else might have contributed to James’ loss of balance – an old foe.

First Joakim's free throw, now LBJ…smh pic.twitter.com/vSnXHN0LXO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

Yep, that’s former Pacers forward Lance Stephenson, who famously blew into LeBron’s ear during the 2014 playoffs. Well played, Kings.

Of course the Kings couldn’t pass up a chance to take a parting shot after beating the Cavs 116-112, handing Cleveland its third consecutive loss.