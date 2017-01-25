Kings at Cavaliers live stream: How to watch online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-13) will host the Sacramento Kings (17-27) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are 10 games on tap for Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the NBA. One of those games will be between the Sacramento Kings (17-27) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-13). Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet California will carry the game in the Greater Sacramento area. FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Sacramento enters play at 17-27 on the year and in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Kings trail the Golden State Warriors (38-7) by a massive 20.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Sacramento won its most recent game on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, 109-104. The Kings have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 7-15 away from the Golden 1 Center this season.

Cleveland enters play at 30-13 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers (22-22) by 8.5 games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland has lost two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 and is 19-4 at Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena

TV Info: CSCA, FSOH

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Cavaliers will be laying a whopping 11.5 points at home to the visiting Kings. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -900 and Sacramento +600. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 214.5 points.

Cleveland is dominant at home. Look for them to play better after LeBron James called out the bench after Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Take Cleveland to win in a blowout.

