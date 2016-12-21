King James Gospel Roundtable Discussion: Week 6
King James Gospel is back with its weekly roundtable discussion.
King James Gospel is back with its weekly roundtable. This week has an eye on healthy rest, J.R. Smith and Christmas as KJG’s site experts and contributor collaborate to give their views on the latest Cavs news.
This week features answers from three newcomers. Co-expert Nathan Beighle, formely of FanSided’s “Nugg Love” and contributors Dan Galinsky and Simon Hannig have joined King James Gospel recently and have varied amounts of experience but a lot of insight on the Cavs. Regular contributor Daniel Opacich and myself, Quenton Albertie, also tune in with our takes.
Without any further ado, here’s this weeks rountable discussion!
What did you think of LeBron’s postgame comments regarding his healthy scratch in his lone visit to Memphis? What did you think of the situation in general?
Is J.R. Smith turning a corner?
Is Chris Andersen’s injury a big deal?
Cavs- Warriors on Christmas Day, what do you want/expect to see?
What do you want for Christmas?
Simon Hannig: A Kendrick Lamar-J. Cole collab album if it comes. In all honesty, I just hope everyone has a great and healthy Christmas with their family and friends and a Cavs W!
Daniel Opacich: Very simply said, I want a Cavs win over the Warriors for Christmas. It makes those having doubts anyone can run with them think twice about that.
Dan Galinsky: For me, Christmas is about obviously the fam, friends, and watching basketball for most of the day. I’m generally not a dessert before dinner kind of guy, but this day is the exception, with too many options to choose from, I can’t help but to get sucked into cookies galore with my AM coffee. Most of the time, I have had a smile ear-to-ear later in the day when watching our hometown hero LeBron James act as a ‘de facto’ Santa Claus, with his pinpoint passing and breakaway dunks. I want to see him grind his way to a Christmas Day victory in which he posts a triple-double against Steph, Klay, and company more than anything. I also wouldn’t mind getting some Swenson’s Drive-In coins to further push my Galley Boy addiction. If you’ve never heard of Swenson’s, ask LeBron about it.
Nathan Beighle: Personally, I want an Amazon Echo. Those things are just alluring. If you don’t know what they are, look them up. And no, I don’t get paid for this free advertisement. ????
Quenton Albertie: I need the Cleveland Cavaliers to beat the Golden State Warriors so that I can tweet freely without being trolled. I also want to see my family. It’s been a long time!
Do you have any questions for KJG? Let us know in the comments section or Twitter @KJG_NBA.
More from King James Gospel
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Would Using Anderson Varejao’s Trade Exception Help?1 h ago
- If J.R. Smith Broke His Right Thumb, It’s Time To Make A Splash Trade2h ago
- It’s time for Mike Dunleavy to get going for the Cleveland Cavaliers3h ago
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Should They Sign Donatas Motiejunas?4h ago
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Must-Do’s to Avenge the Milwaukee Bucks1 d ago