King James Gospel Launches Cleveland Cavaliers App For iOS and Android

A one-stop shop Cleveland Cavaliers app that merges fandom and technology together, the King James Gospel app is now available to download on iOS and Android.

CHICAGO, IL- Available now, King James Gospel offers users a way to get the latest Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors and analysis from KJG, all at once.

The new app for iOS and Android provides LeBron James and Cavs fans with original, shareable content covering topics that include the NBA Draft, free agency and much much more.

Features

Control how you view content by setting up alerts and sorting through categories including the latest news, rumors and analysis.

Intuitive menus make it easy to toggle between feeds from King James Gospel and FanSided.

King James Gospel is available now for free download in the U.S. as well as other regions, on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Please visit our mobile app page for more FanSided mobile apps, including FanSided 3.0.

In addition to King James Gospel, FanSided continues to create a customized multidevice ecosystem for content with FanSided Daily, a fully personalized daily newsletter delivered to users’ inboxes, and FanSided’s Android app, which is available on Google Play.

Get the King James Gospel App

The FanSided network features more than 300 websites covering a variety of sports, entertainment and lifestyle topics.

Launched in 2009, FanSided is one of the industry’s fastest growing digital content networks and includes sites dedicated to every major professional sports team, all of the nation’s top college athletic programs, popular TV shows, movies and other celebrated sports, culture, tech and entertainment categories.

Boasting a roster of more than 1,500 writers, FanSided’s unique fan-focused editorial content reaches millions of dedicated readers every month online and via its stable of highly customizable apps and newsletters.

