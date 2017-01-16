Kevin Love says ‘it’s hard to tell’ if Warriors are better with Kevin Durant

The Warriors have the best record in the league at 34-6 heading into Monday night’s Finals rematch with the Cavaliers, which puts them on pace to once again approach the 70-win mark if they choose to do so.

The expectation after last summer’s signing of Kevin Durant was that Golden State would be better than ever, but one member of the cavaliers isn’t sure that’s the case — at least not yet.

“I think it’s hard to tell (if they’re better than they were last season),” Kevin Love told USA Today’s Sam Amick. “I think it’s hard to tell. It’s definitely different, because you lose (Andrew) Bogut (to the Dallas Mavericks via trade to make it possible to pay Durant), you lose (Harrison) Barnes (in restricted free agency), but you add KD and you still have guys like Draymond (Green), who’s a triple-double threat every night … big guys who are able to handle the ball and you have Klay (Thompson), who can put up 60 (points) in three quarters.

“Steph is always going out there and being Steph, and you add a guy like KD who means so much to any team he’s on. It’s hard to say right now (if they’re better), but they’re going to make a lot of noise in the second half of the season. It takes a little bit of time – I know – learning to play together.”

This Warriors team is very different than last season’s 73-win squad, for all the reasons Love mentioned. But since it’s championship-or-bust these days in Golden State, the question of whether the team is any better can’t be answered definitively until sometime in June when the season is finished.