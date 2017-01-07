Kevin Garnett has the perfect response for Charkles Barkley’s Hall of Fame diss (Video)

Kevin Garnett had the perfect response for Charles Barkley’s recent diss on the possibility of him making the Hall of Fame

Kevin Garnett may be retried but that doesn’t mean he’s shying away from his signature trash talk that made him the bane of the NBA for the last two decades.

In a segment on Inside the NBA, NBA Hall of Fame Charles Barkley joked that the recently retired Timberwolves and Celtics standout was “a borderline Hall-of-Famer,” much to the delight of fellow legends Shaquille O’Neil, Kenny Smith and Gary Payton.

Without missing a beat Garnett immediately pointed out he had one thing Barkley never accomplished in his storied career: an NBA championship.

“Champion,” said Garnett. “I’m a champion, too. It’s all good. Shaq, you’re a champion. Gary, you’re a champion. Kenny, you’re a champion. You know, Chuck, you’re almost a champion.”

For Barkley, this has long been the running gag amongst the panel, as it seems every former NBA great that joins the team has a ring. Garnet earned a ring as a member of the 2008 Boston Celtics, who set the record for most playoff games in single season with 26.

Also, to Garnett’s credit, he is most certainly a lock for the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2021.

During his 21 seasons Garnett was named to 15 All-Star Games, winning the All-Star MVP award in 2003, and is currently tied for third-most All-Star selections in NBA history. He was also named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2007–08, and has been selected nine times for All-NBA Teams and 12 times for All-Defensive Teams.

‘The Big Ticket’ the distinction of being the only NBA player to reach at least 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 steals and 1,500 blocks in their career.

This article originally appeared on