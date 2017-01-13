Kevin Garnett forgets to hit cuss button…again (Video)

Kevin Garnett once again forget to use the cuss button on his “Area 51” segment of TNT’s Inside The NBA.

With the Golden State Warriors running away with a 127-107 win over the Detroit Pistons Thursday night, TNT’s Inside The NBA looked to spice things up on its postgame show.

As has become the weekly tradition now, the guys in the studio kicked it over to future Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for his new segment called “Area 51,” which has quickly become notorious for awkward moments, solid banter/trash talk between KG and whatever former NBA player he has with him, and, of course, the Cuss Button.

What’s the Cuss Button, you ask? It’s basically Inside The NBA‘s method for making sure they aren’t getting hundreds of angry letters from parents wondering how and why KG is able to continually cuss on a live postgame segment (although I have to ask what kind of parents would be letting their children stay up into the waning hours of the morning to watch this segment anyway, but I digress).

Thursday night, KG — a player who was well known for his insane competitive streak, trash talk and nearly incessant cussing on and off the court — once again forgot to use his cuss button before dropping some profanity, much to the dismay of hosts Ernie Johnson and Kenny “The Jet” Smith:

Kevin Garnett cursing on live tv again LOL "They poured drinks on that motherfucker" #KGAREA21 pic.twitter.com/smSbiSVKxq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 13, 2017

For whatever reason, the theme of Area 51 this week was throwing an in-house rager that included Shaquille O’Neal, Odell Beckham Jr. and Underdog. Unfortunately, Underdog got a drink poured on his head, to which KG asked, “They spilled a drink on that mother-f***er?”

What started off as a harmless joke segment of Underdog getting water poured on him and then dancing in a crowd of beautiful women quickly had EJ and Kenny scrambling to recover with “Aww man,” “Hey, hey hey,” and, “Where was the cuss button?”

The lesson, as always, is that cussing on live television is a lot like cussing in front of your parents for the first time: They might let you get away with it once because the shock factor makes it funny, but after that, that s**t isn’t gonna fly.

Use the bleeping Cuss Button, KG. We’d hate to see the segment cancelled just because of that.

This article originally appeared on