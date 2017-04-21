Kevin Durant still questionable for playoff Game 3 Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant participated in a light practice with the Golden State Warriors and was still listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s Game 3 of the playoffs at Portland because of a strained left calf.

He appeared to be moving well while doing shooting work alongside Stephen Curry after the workout, though coach Steve Kerr doesn’t plan to play Durant until he’s been deemed fully healthy without risk of making the injury worse.

Kerr said Friday: ”I’m not ready to say he’s 100 percent, so as long he’s not 100 percent, we’ve got to be cautious and make the right decision.”

Durant injured the calf in the third quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 victory against the Trail Blazers but said Friday he’s unsure how he did so. As frustrated as he is to be injured again, KD said he doesn’t want to cause himself to miss extended time by rushing back.

