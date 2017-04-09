Kevin Durant throws down emphatic dunk on first shot in first game back

The Golden State Warriors know a thing or two about prematurely announcing an injured superstar is back, so we’ll hold off on drawing any conclusions for now. Still, Kevin Durant looked pretty good when he threw down a reverse dunk for the first two points of his return against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night:

The Warriors were 15-4 in the 19 games Durant missed after suffering an MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 28. Although he returned Saturday, the Warriors were without Stephen Curry (knee contusion). The two-time MVP is set to return Monday against the Utah Jazz.

Durant entered halftime with six points on 2-for-8 shooting.

The Warriors have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and the best record in the NBA. They likely will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs, as the Blazers lead the Denver Nuggets by one game and own the tiebreaker in the battle for the eighth seed.