Kevin Durant beats the buzzer with incredible three

Kevin Durant hit a pretty spectacular three in the Warriors’ win over the Nuggets right before the buzzer at the end of the second quarter.

Kevin Durant is pretty good at basketball. He’s a deadly scoring force that can do it at the rim and beyond the arc. He can put the ball in the basket from anywhere on the floor with relative ease.

Standing at nearly seven feet tall, he can get a shot off over almost any defender at any time. He can rise up over most defenders and use his length to protect the ball and get it over any contest. He knows how to use his body to get space.

In addition to having long arms and being tall, Durant is incredibly skilled. He’s a fantastic shooter and can make all kinds of different attempts. He’s an expert at nearly any shot type.

The Warriors were going back and forth with the Nuggets all game. With less than a minute left in the half, Golden State opted to go for the two-for-one with Draymond Green taking a quick three-pointer. They timed it correctly as they were able to get the last shot.

When you put the ball in Durant’s hands, good things happen. This was a pretty spectacular shot and it’s easy to get desensitized to how good it is when you get to watch KD work every night.

The scoring champ didn’t have a lot of room to operate. He used his body to ward off Wilson Chandler while paying attention to the clock. He then rose up, turned in mid-air, and launched the deep three over the defender.

The ball floated high in the air until it fell straight through the rim, nothing but net. It was a beautiful display of shooting as he was able to square up after rising up and release it quickly before Chandler could get to it.

Durant’s ability to remain under control with time winding down and a defender on him is most impressive. KD can get any shot he wants at any time so going to him with seconds left on the clock. Of course, this doesn’t work if the defense is allowed to trip him without any repercussions.

Nonetheless, this was impressive and fun.

