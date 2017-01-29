Kenneth Faried: Denver’s Rough Rider

Kenneth Faried deserves recognition for his great play as of late.

Kenneth Faried is the Nuggets’ Dennis Rodman. He is an energetic rebounder who is very fun to watch. Recently, he has been showcasing his true value to the team.

It is time to start appreciating what he brings and stop talking about trading him. Despite his short-comings, Faried has been making up for them by providing a spark off the bench.

On top of that, he recently put up an impressive double-double in the Phoenix game with Nikola Jokic injured. Seriously, I could watch the Manimal pull down boards all day. He is the best hustler on the team and is starting to find his role. As rapper DMX would say, he is the Nuggets’ “Ruff Ryder.”

His player impact estimate of 13 happens to be higher than Danilo Gallinari’s whose player impact estimate currently stands at 10.9 this season. Faried has had a terrific month of January. In the month of January, Faried has been averaging an incredible 69.4% true shooting percentage. His effective field goal percentage is also at 66.2% is also something to be looked at carefully as well.

Of course, he has and probably always will put up good rebounding numbers. However, it is nice to see Faried adding extra dimensions to his game.

With these extra facets, opposing big men will have to be careful not to overlook him going forward.

