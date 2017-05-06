Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 after charging at Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals after charging at Kelly Olynyk, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. 

The incident took place in the second quarter of Game 3 when Oubre was not happy with a moving screen fould by Olynyk. Oubre pushed and decked Olynyk and received a flagrant-2 foul. Oubre was automatically ejected from the game.

Watch the incident below:

The Celtics lead the series 2–1.

