Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 after charging at Kelly Olynyk
Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals after charging at Kelly Olynyk, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.
The incident took place in the second quarter of Game 3 when Oubre was not happy with a moving screen fould by Olynyk. Oubre pushed and decked Olynyk and received a flagrant-2 foul. Oubre was automatically ejected from the game.
Watch the incident below:
Kelly Oubre shoves Kelly Olynyk to the ground, Wizards and Celtics scrap pic.twitter.com/DDzCOrTB4W
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2017
The Celtics lead the series 2–1.