Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 after charging at Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals after charging at Kelly Olynyk, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The incident took place in the second quarter of Game 3 when Oubre was not happy with a moving screen fould by Olynyk. Oubre pushed and decked Olynyk and received a flagrant-2 foul. Oubre was automatically ejected from the game.

Watch the incident below:

Kelly Oubre shoves Kelly Olynyk to the ground, Wizards and Celtics scrap pic.twitter.com/DDzCOrTB4W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2017

The Celtics lead the series 2–1.

