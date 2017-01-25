Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid headline rosters for 2017 NBA Rising Stars Challenge

The rosters are set for the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge, a game between rookie and sophomore standouts that will take place on the Friday night of All-Star weekend, Feb. 17 in New Orleans. It’ll be a U.S.-versus-the-World team format for the third consecutive season.

NBA assistant coaches chose the rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. Coaches selected four guards, four frontcourt players and two players for each team. They also picked a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team.

Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine took home MVP honors in the game last season, finishing with 30 points and seven assists in a highlight-filled affair that saw the U.S. team get a 157-154 win over a World team that got 30 points from both Emmanuel Mudiay and Kristaps Porzingis.