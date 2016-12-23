Justise Winslow’s offensive explosion leads Miami Heat over Lakers
Justise Winslow scored a career-best 23 points as the Miami Heat battled back from 19 down to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers on the night the organization retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey.
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the game and share their thoughts on the retirement ceremony.
TIME STAMPS
- 2:00 Hassan Whiteside’s better second half
- 5:00 Justise Winslow’s impressive night
- 12:00 Goran Dragic keeps on Dragon-ing
- 20:00 Shaq’s jersey retirement
