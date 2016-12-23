Justise Winslow’s offensive explosion leads Miami Heat over Lakers

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

Justise Winslow scored a career-best 23 points as the Miami Heat battled back from 19 down to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers on the night the organization retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey.

Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the game and share their thoughts on the retirement ceremony.

TIME STAMPS

2:00 Hassan Whiteside's better second half

5:00 Justise Winslow's impressive night

12:00 Goran Dragic keeps on Dragon-ing

20:00 Shaq's jersey retirement

