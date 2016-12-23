Justise Winslow puts on a career performance against the Los Angeles Lakers

Welcome to the Hot Hand, where after every Heat game win or loss we recognize the player who best put his stamp on the game.

After losing three games in a row, the Miami Heat were in need of an inspired performance. It didn’t matter who it came from, just that it happened. The Heat got exactly that through the impressive play of Justise Winslow.

In what was undoubtedly his best game of the season, the former Duke forward scored a career-high 23 points, to go along with 13 rebounds, in a 115-107 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. He also chipped in three assists and had four steals, while putting up an impressive plus-22 in his 42 minutes of play.

It was the exact kind of game that Heat fans had been waiting on from Winslow. He was aggressive but under control, and used his size to bully smaller players around the rim. And though making short shots near the basket had been a weakness of his, tonight, it wasn’t.

Winslow showed off his new favorite move, the quick spin, twice within the first six minutes of action.

.@IAmJustise has really been working on that spin move! pic.twitter.com/Y1T3TxhelG — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 23, 2016

Though it may not be the most aesthetically-pleasing move ever, it does seem to be effective in helping him get off efficient looks.

Winslow went 10-for-16 shooting, while only attempting one three-pointer. He was able to show his versatility, and was all over the place on offense and defense. If the second-year player can continue to play “bully ball”, and use his strength to score over opposing guards, he will quickly take the next step as a player. Here’s a perfect example of what I mean:

Justise Winslow was special tonight. He scored a career-high 23 points and snagged 13 boards. @MiamiHEAT win 115-107 over the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/I1ExFF1GWJ — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2016

He hits D’Angelo Russell with a quick and compact crossover to get him off balance. Winslow then uses his 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame to back him down and get closer to the rim. Once he got to where he felt most comfortable shooting, he used his athleticism to rise over the over-matched defender and made the short floater.

It was a simple move, and should be easily repeatable when most guards are covering him. If Winslow can start to make that shot more often, he’ll become a much more dangerous offensive weapon.

Tonight was a great step forward for the still 20-year-old kid out of Duke. The next step would be seeing him do this more consistently. It’s impossible to expect the type of numbers Winslow had against the Lakers to happen every night. I mean, his stat-line was quite unique:

Since 1984, only two Under-21 players have had a 23-13-3 with 4 steals as Justise Winslow did tonight. LeBron James

Anthony Randolph — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) December 23, 2016

But the efficiency he displayed needs to become a more frequent occurrence. Winslow is too talented to be a 35 percent shooter on average.

Regardless, it was a great flash from the young forward, and he definitely deserves the Hot Hand for his performance. May it be the first of many.

This article originally appeared on