Jurors to hear final closing arguments in NBA players’ trial

PHOENIX (AP) Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday to hear remaining closing arguments in the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The Morris Brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Prosecutors urged the jury last week to convict the brothers of aggravated assault charges. But an attorney defending Marcus Morris argued multiple witnesses’ testimony showed the brothers couldn’t have been involved.

Hood testified his relationship with the twins became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

The Morris brothers face the possibility of prison time and disciple from the NBA if convicted.

Marcus plays for the Boston Celtics and Markieff is with the Washington Wizards.

The Morris brothers were drafted back-to-back in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft.