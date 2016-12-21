Jordon Crawford: Small Stature, Huge Dreams

During Jordon Crawford’s basketball career, some believed an athlete of his size would face numerous challenges. The 5-foot-6 guard was told he was too small to play in middle school. Too small to play in college. Too small to play in Division-I. Too small to make a big impact. And too small to play at the next level. While that is a challenge for the Bowling Green product, he uses it as motivation.

“Motivation is just come within to really show people that no matter what size you are. As long as you got the heart and you put the work in, that you’re able to play at this level,” Jordon Crawford told Daily Knicks. “I think it’s a mindset to have coming in. Practice everyday. To have a chip on your shoulder. To prove something.”

As each collegiate year went on, Crawford improved in countless categories. He became a more efficient scorer— averaged 3.7 points per game in his freshman season compared to 15.0 points in his senior season. The Falcons trusted Crawford’s scoring ability and believed he could help lead the team. He was the second leading scorer in his senior season behind A’uston Calhoun.

After leaving Bowling Green, he joined Mapfree Life of Cyprus’ North League. In his lone season in Cyprus, the 5-foot-6 guard showcased his abilities to get it done in all facets of the game. For the season, he averaged 26.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Along with that, Crawford won the scoring title in the league and was an All-Star.

Shortly before the 2015-16 season, the Westchester Knicks acquired Jordon Crawford in the 5th round of the NBA D-League Draft. In his rookie season in the D-League, he was a spark off the bench. While Crawford displayed his offensive skills in Cyprus, last year’s dubKnicks had many players who were relied on to score.

The Knicks guard did get his looks on offense, but he made most of his impact on the defensive end. He showed his tenacity on defense all season. While some of the opposing guards can outmatch him in size, he has the potential to sneak in and grab a steal and turn that into quick offense.

@IAM_JCraw intercepts the pass intended for Alex Caruso and turns it into quick offense. pic.twitter.com/Y3VJVkrfgk — Chris Priczak (@chrispriczak) December 11, 2016

But that’s what Jordon Crawford prides himself on: being a tenacious defender.

“Me personally, defense is what gets me going. It’s not making shots. I think I make shots, and make right plays, and bring energy on offense. But it’s when I pick it up on the defensive end, so I definitely take pride in that. That gets me going. It gets the team going, so I know I got to pick it up in that area.”

When Jimmer Fredette received a 10-day contract on Feb. 22, 2016, Crawford stepped into the starting line-up and had some of the best games in his rookie season. In an outing against the Erie BayHawks, he had a career game by totaling 26 points, four assists, and three rebounds on 10-of-18 from the field. The 5-foot-6 guard posted a new career high in his sophomore season against the Austin Spurs.

Seven months after the Knicks were eliminated from the NBA D-League playoffs at the hands of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Westchester released their 2016-17 roster. Jordon Crawford was one of six players who returned to the team.

During media day, Crawford stated, “I feel like I still got things to prove.”

“I think the biggest thing is that I can lead a team. Just on and off the court— being a professional and being a leader. Last year I was an energy guy and I played my role,” Crawford said. “I still have the same role, I believe, but I think now I’m more of a leader of this team to really lead these guys. Show them what to do, taking care of our bodies, what to eat and what not. And just the mindset to come in everyday to practice and work hard and getting better.”

Even though the Knicks are in the early part of the season, it’s clear that Crawford focused on improving his shooting during the offseason. He’s playing three minutes more per contest, but is taking the same amount of shots from deep as last season. The only difference is Crawford is becoming more efficient with his 3-point shots.

The Knicks guard has been getting good looks from beyond the arc and that has skyrocketed him into the Top-3 in the D-League in 3-point percentage.

“I think at my size, any open shot that I get, I have to make to succeed at this level. I don’t get too many of them. So when I do, I got to shoot at a high-efficiency,” Crawford said. “That was a priority this year. And I’m still working. I’m still trying to put extra work in and try to raise the bar.”

Jordon Crawford is third in the NBA D-League in 3-point percentage (51.9) with a minimum of 10 games played.

On several occasions, Crawford has been put in situations where he gets an opportunity to convert the final shot of the quarter. Most recently, the Knicks guard was able to get the friendly bounce off a 3-point shot against the Austin Spurs.

.@IAM_JCraw already had 20 points in the half, but he wanted three more. ????-er beater FTW! pic.twitter.com/B38irPm7wJ — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) December 18, 2016

“They put me in a position to make a play whether it’s for myself or for others,” Crawford said. “And I think they’re very confident that me making the right play whether it’s me shooting the ball or me getting the ball to somebody else.”

As the season goes on, expect Jordon Crawford to have an important role with the Westchester Knicks. His grittiness on defense will be huge as the season goes on.

If Crawford manages to keep this groove going throughout the 2016-17 season, he should garner attention for the NBA D-League Most Improved Player award.

