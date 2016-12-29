Jordan Loyd, Travis Leslie Lead Fort Wayne Mad Ants Past Grand Rapids Drive

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants bounced back from a loss by controlling the game in their win over the Grand Rapids Drive.

After a setback against in their last outing, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants bounced back with a victory over the Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday.

Jordan Loyd and Travis Leslie lead the way with a combined 48 points, scoring 27 and 21, respectively.

Loyd and 4 rebounds and 5 assists to go with his points while Leslie had a double-double with 14 rebounds and was a few assists away from a triple-double with 7 assists on the night.

Nick Zeisloft was next on the ledger for the Mad Ants with 17 points.

Fort Wayne overpowered the Drive in the second half, outscoring them 63-47 while shooting 20 of 37 (54.1%) from the field and 8 of 17 (47.1%) from 3-point range. The long-range shooting was mostly fueled by Loyd’s 3 of 4 and Christian Watford 3 of 5 performances during this stretch.

The Mad Ants hit a total of 19 3-pointers on the night, making half of their 38 attempts.

While the offense was humming along, the defense kept Grand Rapids shooting under 40%. Fort Wayne outrebounded the Drive by a 49 to 31 margin on the night, another reason for their win.

The win keeps the Mad Ants on top of the NBA Development League’s Central Division with a 12-4 record while the Drive falls to 8-10. As we mentioned before, the Mad Ants are off to a better start this season.

The Mad Ants play the second game of their current four-game home stretch as they host the Winchester Knicks on Friday at 7 p.m. The Mad Ants will be celebrating 90’s Night with these jerseys.

