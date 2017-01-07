Jordan Clarkson, Goran Dragic ejected after an intense altercation
Rob Perez
During the third quarter of Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and Heat guard Goran Dragic were involved in a rather serious physical altercation. Ultimately, Clarkson delivered a vicious forearm to the upper body of Dragic — slamming him to the ground and quickly inciting a scuffle involving multiple players.
Clarkson squared up on Dragic 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/BLJNyJ2NaM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2017
Both players were ejected from the game, and the Lakers eventually won 127-100. Whether fines and suspensions will be enforced by the league office will likely be determined sometime Saturday afternoon.