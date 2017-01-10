Jon Leuer to miss time with knee injury

Stan Van Gundy has provided information on Jon Leuer’s knee injury and how the Detroit Pistons may adjust their lineup to compensate.

In Sunday’s double-overtime thriller between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers, Jon Leuer went out in the first quarter with knee pain and fluid on his knee. Stan Van Gundy gave an update Tuesday afternoon on his status, and it looks like the front court rotation will be a bit thinner for the foreseeable future.

#Pistons SVG says Jon Leuer is out tonight and for next few games maybe. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 10, 2017

With Aron Baynes coming off an ankle sprain, Andre Drummond will be called upon to do yeoman’s duty against DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

According to Van Gundy, the Pistons may give one of the rookies some run in order to help eat up some of the minutes that Leuer would otherwise get.

#Pistons SVG says Henry Ellenson could get some run while Leuer is out. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 10, 2017

Ellenson has played 37 minutes in ten appearances and has bounced back and forth between the Pistons and their NBA D-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, along with fellow rookie Michael Gbinije.

With Ellenson being forced into action, the other major lineup changes we can expect include Tobias Harris moving back to the starting lineup, and big minutes from Ish Smith and Stanley Johnson.

