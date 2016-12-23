Jon Leuer expected to start for the Pistons against the Warriors

A game after being denied the starting role for the Detroit Pistons by a car accident, it appears Jon Leuer will finally join the starting lineup.

Stan Van Gundy had the intention of starting Jon Leuer against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, but the Detroit Pistons‘ head coach had to put those plans on the back burner after the big man got into a car accident on his way to shootaround that morning.

Fortunately, Leuer came out of the accident with just some cuts and bruises, and everybody in both vehicles ended up no worse for wear. Van Gundy opted to pass on starting him with reduced prep time, but he still ended up playing 30 minutes off the bench and tying Reggie Jackson for the team lead in scoring with 18 points.

It looks like Van Gundy intends to insert Leuer into the starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night nonetheless, meaning that this change in role was merely delayed, not averted.

Van Gundy spoke on the topic at Thursday’s practice.

Per Aaron McMann of MLive:

“We’re going to have do something,” Van Gundy told reporters after practice on Thursday. “That lineup for whatever reason, and I’m not looking to blame anybody, but that lineup just hasn’t been good. We’ve gone 10 games now with that starting lineup and it just has not been good. It wasn’t playing real well when Ish (Smith) was starting too. “It was better, but it still wasn’t real good overall. So something’s got to be done.”

Van Gundy isn’t wrong, the Pistons’ starting lineup has bordered on dreadful for most of the season, and it hasn’t really mattered whether Ish Smith or Reggie Jackson played point guard. After 30 games, the head coach has decided that a change is needed.

“You can just look at it on paper, but every lineup (Jon’s) in he defends better than the lineups he’s not in,” Van Gundy said. “We haven’t started games well defensively. People have jumped on us, and you hope over the long haul that your lineup would be better defensively with him in it. Because every lineup that he’s been in, whether he’s with Marcus or with Tobias, it’s a lot better defensively with those two forwards in there together. That’s what we’re hoping.”

Leuer has been the biggest surprise for the Pistons this season, expanding well beyond his projected stretch-four role. In a strange twist, the only thing the 6’10” forward has not excelled at is shooting three-pointers, a primary reason the Pistons signed him in the first place.

This means that either Marcus Morris or Tobias Harris are all but certain to be moved to the bench in Leuer’s place.

What do you think? Who should Leuer replace in the starting lineup for the Detroit Pistons?

