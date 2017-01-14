Jokes On You NBA, Philadelphia 76ers Winning Without Dealing Center

Center Logjam was illness, losing games was the symptom, dealing a center was the cure. But the Philadelphia 76ers are suddenly red hot without trading a center

The Philadelphia 76ers were in a bind, they were way behind, and Bryan Colangelo was looking to make a deal…

Okay, so perhaps the lyrics of The Devil Went Down TO Georgia by Charlie Daniels is not the best opening to this article. But it has familiar similarities…

And so we find ourselves in an impossible spot this weekend. Experts said it couldn’t be done. Trade one, trade both, perhaps trade three centers . Do that, and the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance at success. Don’t do that, and the weight of so much talent in the front court will make this team nosedive once more.

Center Sale

And so, the front office placed a “SALE” tag on the team’s centers and awaited the phone calls. And calls came, plenty of calls came. Nearly each NBA team has been linked to a trade rumor with the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, but no deals. Plenty of interest, short of serious inquiries. Plenty of offers, none with true value.

The situation seemed bleak. Nerlens Noel was frustrated. Jahlil Okafor rehabbed. It was not until Joel Embiid spoke up, circled the wagons around Nerlens Noel, and recommended the team work with both centers. Head coach met with each center on 23 December 2016, to determine the needs of each.

The Power of Communication

The team ended 23 December 2016 at 7 wins 22 losses.

Since that time, the Philadelphia 76ers have played good basketball. In fact, the team has won five of their last six, and is on their first three-game winning streak in three years. This is a good team now, a team unified once move by adversity. This is a team that is learning how to win. This is a team that is beginning to believe.

Center needy NBA teams took a risk by low-balling the 76ers. The gamble hinged on the 76ers struggles would force the team to take a below value deal just to move past the issue.

Winning Cures Everything

But the 76ers are winning now, and winning convincingly. Meanwhile the trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams interested in resetting their roster with a Philadelphia 76ers center for a playoff run may find the asking price has gone up. Perhaps the 76ers won’t trade a center by the deadline.

But the joke is on the NBA. Right now the team is winning without dealing a center. And basketball-minds agree, winning cures everything.

