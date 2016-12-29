John Wall isn’t happy about the Wizards losing a national TV appearance

The Wizards came into this season with just five scheduled appearances on national television, but they’re now down to four after ESPN bumped Washington’s contest against Boston on Jan. 11 and replaced it with a more appealing Grizzlies-Thunder matchup.

Washington point guard John Wall was less than pleased with the decision.

LolRT @InsideHoops: ESPN has removed Wizards vs Celtics from their January 11 NBA broadcast schedule and … https://t.co/jAXdiEZhre — John Wall (@JohnWall) December 28, 2016

Wall expanded on his comments in an interview with The Washington Post, and explained how this is just another example of his Wizards not getting the national exposure that he believes his team deserves.

“I know you got to be able to win,” Wall said. “We didn’t get off to a great start [like] we wanted to, but we do have an all-star that’s been in the All-Star Game three times: me. And hopefully I can be [an all-star] again, and hopefully we can add Brad [Beal] and somebody else. We had five [national games] at the beginning of the year, and now we have four. And you never know, they might take another one. I feel like it’s back to what I said before: If you don’t have League Pass or NBA TV, you don’t see the Wizards.”

Washington is playing better as of late; the team has won seven of 10 to climb within a half-game of the final playoff spot in the East, even with a record of just 15-16 on the season.

But to be fair to the schedule-makers, the Wizards finished .500 and out of the playoffs last year, and Russell Westbrook’s triple-double tear going up against a 20-14 Grizzlies team is simply more appealing to a national audience.