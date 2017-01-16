John Wall is pure magic on this dime to Marcin Gortat (Video)

The Washington Wizards have a sorcerer at point guard in John Wall. Watch him put a spell on the Portland Trail Blazers defense with this delicious dime.

Don’t look now, but the Washington Wizards are starting to play some great ball under new head coach Scott Brooks. Washington entered play in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and look very much like a playoff team. It helps to have a hardwood wizard at point guard in John Wall.

Wall has been a top-10 point guard in the NBA for the last several years. However, he is quickly approaching superstardom in 2016-17. Here he is putting the hopeless Portland Trail Blazers into a trance with this unbelievable display of basketball sorcery.

John Wall is an actual Wizard 🔮 https://t.co/h0mXekxJW5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 16, 2017

This hardwood matchup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Verizon Center was definitely going to be one that Wall could capitalize on. His ball handling ability isn’t rivaled by many in the NBA. Portland is not great defensively and utterly atrocious when wing Al-Farouq Aminu isn’t on the floor.

Wall dazzles the Portland defense with a few behind-the-back dribbles and quick burst to his left in the paint. When he was stopped initially, he dropped the slickest bounce pass to power forward Marcin Gortat for this easy jam.

In his sixth NBA season, Wall is beginning put it all together to show that he is a top-15 player in the NBA. Washington took him No. 1 overall out of the University of Kentucky in the 2010 NBA Draft.

We’re starting to see an ascension to Wall’s game that didn’t seem possible. He was already amazing, but appears to take to Brooks’ coaching very well in their first year together in the nation’s capital. The front office needs to build a great supporting cast for Wall. He’s getting ready to take over the point guard position in the Eastern Conference and then the rest of the NBA.

