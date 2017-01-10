John Wall: How Denver Could Acquire Him In A Trade

John Wall is one of the league’s premier point guards, however, he may need a change of scenery.

John Wall is one of the best point guards in the NBA. As of right now, he is stuck in a situation with Washington who is trying to rebuild.

On top of all this, reports have stated that he and teammate Bradley Beal do not get along at all. As a result, it isn’t out of the question that he may want out of the nation’s capital. With Denver’s point guard position being one of their weak points this season, it would make sense for the Nuggets to make an attempt to trade for him.

The Nuggets could off-load a couple of heavy contracts and provide the young Emmanuel Mudiay a talented mentor at the same time. Meanwhile, the Wizards could move forward in a direction geared toward Bradley Beal and use the assets acquired in the trade to progress their rebuilding process.

Denver would benefit instantly, but in the long run, it could also be good for Washington.

According to the trade machine, the Nuggets would win this trade. The trade would result in one more loss compared to 5 more losses for the Wizards.

However, there would still be benefits for Washington. The Wizards would finally be provided with a front-court presence in Jusuf Nurkic, something they have been sorely lacking this year.

Nuggets get John Wall Wizards get Kenneth Faried, Jusuf Nurkic, Jameer Nelson

Along with that, they would get an energetic power forward in Kenneth Faried who despite his contract, does bring some value to a team.

They would fill their empty point guard void with a veteran in Jameer Nelson who is clearly not as productive as Wall, but wouldn’t clash with Bradley Beal, if those reports were true.

Even if Washington did not want to utilize Nelson, they could package him in another deal to get a different point guard.

The Wizards could then fully commit to their rebuild process and help build their team back up reducing possible locker room controversy between Wall and Beal.

The Nuggets could kill multiple birds with one stone in this trade.

The Nuggets back-court of Mudiay and Harris has often been compared to Washington’s back-court. So imagine how good it would be with one of those players from Washington added to it. Wall could be a great asset to interact with Gary Harris on the perimeter.

Wall’s offensive prowess could balance greatly with Harris’s tenacious defense. He would also be a great mentor to Emmanuel to help progress his development. Out of all the aspects, the one thing he would help most in is helping the young sophomore cut down on his turnovers.

The Nuggets would also be able to trade away Faried’s hefty contract. Even though Wall has a decent sized contract, Denver would be more willing to pay the point guard’s salary compared to Faried’s considering Wall is a known star.

It is no secret that Nurkic has been unhappy with his role on the team, so a change of scenery would also be good for him. There is a possibility he and Malone do not see eye to eye, so shipping the Bosnian Beast out for a known commodity like Wall may be beneficial for the two parties involved.

The cherry on top is that Denver could finally get rid of Jameer Nelson who has been inconsistent this year. With his struggles as of late, it isn’t out of the question for the Nuggets to include the back-up point guard in a package deal.

While this trade may seem to favor Denver, it actually works out well for both sides.

The Nuggets get instant gratification with a star to potentially lure more talent to the Mile High and improve the point guard situation. The Wizards are better off in the long run without their 2 best players butting heads and some depth in their front-court.

