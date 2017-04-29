John Wall had some trash talk for Julio Jones during Wizards’ Game 6 win over Hawks

Brett Pollakoff

The Wizards eliminated the Hawks from the playoffs on Friday thanks to an epic 42-point performance from John Wall, which included an incredible series of shot-making late that carried Washington to the second round.

Wall didn’t do all that quietly, either. He had a friendly bit of trash talk for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who (along with musicians Quavo and Gucci Mane) had a front-row seat for Wall’s heroics.

Wall revealed what he said to the trio afterward, and no, his comments didn’t reference the Falcons’ crushing Super Bowl loss.

“I told them I was going to get 35 or more and we were gonna win, and we did that,” Wall said. “For the culture.”

Oct 27, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) controls a rebound defended by Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the second half at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Wizards 114-99. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5

gallery: How to fix the Atlanta Hawks in four easy steps

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | Dale Zanine