John Wall had some trash talk for Julio Jones during Wizards’ Game 6 win over Hawks

The Wizards eliminated the Hawks from the playoffs on Friday thanks to an epic 42-point performance from John Wall, which included an incredible series of shot-making late that carried Washington to the second round.

Wall didn’t do all that quietly, either. He had a friendly bit of trash talk for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who (along with musicians Quavo and Gucci Mane) had a front-row seat for Wall’s heroics.

🗣 "28-3" -John Wall to Julio Jones, probably pic.twitter.com/lTOjQKP69d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2017

Wall revealed what he said to the trio afterward, and no, his comments didn’t reference the Falcons’ crushing Super Bowl loss.

ICYMI, @JohnWall on what he said to Julio Jones, Quavo & Gucci Mane pic.twitter.com/VYn0qQPzKr — NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 29, 2017

“I told them I was going to get 35 or more and we were gonna win, and we did that,” Wall said. “For the culture.”