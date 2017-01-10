Joel Embiid Says Attitude in Sixers Locker Room is Pursuing Playoffs

Joel Embiid recently said to the media that he believes it’s realistic for the Philadelphia 76ers to make it into the playoffs this year.

Most people who read that sentence about the Sixers would expect Embiid to follow it up with, “in a few years.” But Embiid meant what he said, and was completely talking about the possibility of the Sixers making it into the playoffs in 2017.

“I have that [playoff] mindset, and I’m sure my teammates, they have that mindset too,” Embiid said to media.

Embiid pointed to the strong start to 2017 that the Sixers have had, and the recent winning spurt they’ve gone on. The Sixers have three of their last four, and have gone 2-1 since the new year began. While their record is a mere 10-25 at the moment, things appear to be looking up for the Sixers who have already matched their win total from last year, just over 40 percent of the way into the season.

With those recent pushes, and the building of the roster — and return of players who were on injury — on the mind, Embiid said playoffs was the attitude within the locker room.

“I think there’s a chance [we make the playoffs].”

It’s pretty remarkable, how much changes in a year. The Sixers didn’t even get five wins — half of their current total — until January 16th, 2016. Here they are with 10, and that’s with a large portion of their team missing.

The Sixers have been without free agent signee from this offseason Jerryd Bayless for all but three games, and have yet to be able to put Ben Simmons on the floor and see what he can do. With the impending debut of Simmons later this season, Embiid might be onto something when he talks about the Sixers as a playoff team.

If anything, even if the Sixers miss out on the playoffs — which looks like the most likely outcome at this point — the confidence from Joel is something you love to see, and the improvements are encouraging as well. Embiid is a young player, but is already using his words to empower not only himself, but his whole team.

Embiid may just be one of the most invested people into this rebuild, and clearly wants to see it pay out in a huge way for everyone involved in the Sixers organization. Playoffs? Here they come.

