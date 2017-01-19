Joel Embiid’s 20 points Game Nears Allen Iverson’s Rookie Record

Joel Embiid has scored 20 points per game 20 consecutive times this season. He is just one behind Allen Iverson‘s franchise record of consecutive 20 point games by just one

Joel Embiid scored 26 points to extend his scoring streak to ten games. He also lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory over the Atlantic Division leading Toronto Raptors 94-89. By doing so, he has placed his streak of consecutive 20-point games just shy of the franchise record. In fact, his 20-point streak by a rookie is now the second most in franchise history. He is now just one shy of Allen Iverson’s 11-game streak to end his rookie year.

There can be no greater exclamation point on the career of Joel Embiid than to be in any conversations alongside NBA HOFer and beloved-by-Philly Allen Iverson.

Streak Began In December 2016

Joel Embiid was last held under 20 points by the New Orleans Pelicans on December 20, 2016. On that evening, he scored 11 points in 25 minutes of play, He scored 4-12 from the floor, for a sub-average 33.3 percent accuracy.

Since that game, he has scored 27,25,23,25,23,20,21,24,22, and now 26 point, averaging 23.6 points per game during this series.

The center’s next opponent is the Portland Trailblazers on January 20, 2017. This will be the 76er’s first game against the Trailblazers, a team currently giving up 110.6 points per game. While the Blazers have struggled on overall defense, the team did manage to hold Minnesota Timberwolf Karl Anthony Towns in check with just 11 points earlier in the season.

But on the other hand, the Trailblazers did surrender 55 points to DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings as well.

What’s Next

If Joel Embiid extends his streak against the Portland Trailblazers, he will likely next face the Los Angeles Clippers on January 24, 2016. The team travels to Atlanta to face the Hawks on January 21, but the team will likely start Jahlil Okafor in that game.

The Clippers are a good defensive team and will prove to be quite the challenge for Embiid’s record. The reason for their defensive prowess can be linked to the performance of center DeAndre Jordan. He averages a tremendous 12.3 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

It seems fitting that Joel Embiid is the one who stands at tying or breaking the record of Allen Iverson. In fact, if he ties the record, you can bet that Allen Iverson will cheer him on against the Clippers.

