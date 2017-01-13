Joel Embiid pays tribute to Triple H (Video)

Joel Embiid is pulling out all the stops in his pursuit of an All-Star nod, including getting wrestler Triple H in on the act.

No single player in the NBA has campaigned harder for a spot in the All-Star Game than Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. He has brought Donald Trump, former Sixers exec Sam Hinkie, and the entire WWE onto his campaign team in recent weeks. It’s surprisingly easy to imagine the massive rookie suiting up and throwing down as a professional wrestler.

Embiid continued playing up the WWE theme as he made his entrance before the Sixers’ game on Friday night at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Let’s see how Embiid’s water-spewing entrance compared to the original, Triple H.

If Embiid wants to pay tribute to an absolute legend of the wrestling game like Triple H, he is off to a good start. The big man has caught the eye of Triple H, and has his support in his pursuit of a spot on the All-Star roster.

To play the game you gotta go through The Process … #NBAVote https://t.co/PzD3Qa46H6 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017

Embiid is currently within 20,000 votes of a starting spot in the frontcourt for the Eastern Conference. Kevin Love currently holds the third spot, but Embiid is making a hard charge and leaving no stone unturned as looks for votes. He certainly has a strong case, averaging over 19 points and seven rebounds in his rookie year

The Sixers have also been playing strong ball of late, winning four of their last five. The Process appears to be coming to an end, and Joel Embiid has Philadelphia buying into the slim hopes that the Sixers can go back to the playoffs far ahead of schedule.

Crazier things have happened, including a professional wrestler influencing an NBA fan vote.

