Joel Embiid owns Cody Zeller on this block (Video)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continues to shine whenever he is on the floor. Here he is owning Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller on this block.

There is roughly half of the NBA regular season remaining. While there is a ton left to be played out, we do know one certainty: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is going to win Rookie of the Year.

Though he is still on a minutes restriction, Embiid continues to impress every time he takes the court for the 76ers. Here he is dominating Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller on this sweet block.

JOEL EMBIID PT. 29473847 https://t.co/WTDL7aXQ4P — Xylon Dimoff (@xylondimoff) January 14, 2017

From the looks of it, The Big Handsome was on a collision course with The Process in the Philadelphia paint. Someone had to cave between those two seven-footers. It became painfully obvious for Zeller that Embiid was going to win that man-on-man battle.

Embiid continues to find new and creative ways to show off his unrefined, albeit amazing athleticism. Not that Zeller is a stiff by any means, as he is fleet of foot for a big man, but Embiid is a physical specimen the NBA has never seen.

Philadelphia has already surpassed its lofty win total of 10 from the year before. Embiid celebrated that benchmark 11th win by screaming point guard T.J. McConnell’s face for a hilarious photo opportunity.

Though Philadelphia is still a way away from being a playoff team, the 76ers look like they are having fun for once. Embiid is having a blast player basketball for the first time in three years.

While his health will be an ongoing concern, we’re looking a budding superstar in Embiid. Let’s hope that he can stay healthy to fully unleash all of his potential like he did by stuffing Zeller. Trust the Process.

