Joel Embiid is here to dunk basketballs

Joel Embiid took flight for a vicious slam dunk today against Milwaukee.

“The Process” was everywhere today as the Sixers beat the Bucks 113-104. He compiled 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a dominant all-around effort that included this rim-shaker:

If you haven’t submitted your votes yet for the 2017 All-Star Game in New Orleans, you might want to consider Joel Embiid for one of your frontcourt spots. He’s averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks this season, and is the primary reason the Sixers have a chance to make the playoffs this year.

The scary thing is he’s only been playing 25 minutes per game. Just imagine what will happen when that number approaches 30. We’re going to see a whole lot more highlight-reel dunks when that happens.

After undergoing foot surgery and missing his entire rookie season, Embiid is back with a vengeance. His Sixers have risen from the bottom of the East where they have spent the majority of their time in the last few years. Twelve of Embiid’s 22 points came in the fourth quarter. With this victory they improved to 13-26. They now sit three games out of last place, but only 5.5 away from the No. 8 seed. If they keep up the pace they’ve been winning at lately, a playoff appearance is not at all out of the question. Philadelphia has won four of its last 5 games, with the lone loss coming against the Wizards in a game that Embiid sat out.

Giannis Antetokuomnpo and Jabari Parker had 23 points apiece for Milwaukee, but it wasn’t enough to get the win in front of their home crowd. The Bucks dropped to 20-20 and are now in seventh-place in the East. Philadelphia’s next game comes Wednesday against a tough Raptors team. They will need a big game from their star big man to continue their hot streak.

