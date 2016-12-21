Joel Embiid Circling Wagons Around Teammate Nerlens Noel

In a rare move for a rookie of such limited NBA experience, Joel Embiid has begun a campaign to help teammate Nerlens Noel

“Hey! That’s MY friend!” In a rare but not surprising move yesterday, Joel Embiid has extended a hand of friendship and support to teammate Nerlens Noel yesterday. It began with a standing ovation from the home crowd at Well’s Fargo Center when Nerlens Noel appeared onto the court for the first time since his most recent meltdown.

Embiid on Noel’s ovation: “I loved it. He’s my best friend on the team and I was really happy for him.” — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) December 21, 2016

Joel Embiid did not say teammate, but “best friend on the team”. And then the tall 7-foot-2 inch center circled the wagons around Nerlens Noel. Building team chemistry is beginning, 76ers fans. In fact, it’s just begun.

Embiid on Noel (pt2): “I also want to get on the court & see what we can look like together bc I like him & I want play with everybody…” — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) December 21, 2016

Before we choose sides here, this is the right move by Joel Embiid. In the absence of Ben Simmons, and likely even when Ben Simmons returns, this is now clearly Joel Embiid’s franchise. As such, his opinion should be considered when determining who the team retains as his teammates.

Joel Embiid had lots to say.

Full comments from Joel Embiid on Nerlens Noel. Pretty strong endorsement. pic.twitter.com/zGMVvBUgLS — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 21, 2016

For example, he said a mouthful there. “It’s a team game,so I am just going to go out there and compete with what we have.” is probably the most important statement of the bunch. Veiled threat or simply a third party perspective? In any case, it suggests that, while Embiid will suit up with anyone the front office brings to the team, he has an opinion to share in private.

You know, the place most professional athletes, coaches, and players conduct sensitive discussions?

This article originally appeared on