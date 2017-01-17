Joe Young and Rakeem Christmas Sent Down to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers announced on Tuesday that they have assigned Joe Young and Rakeem Christmas to their D-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

This will be Joe Young’s first stint with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season. He played in three games for them last year, averaging 24.3 points per game on 20.0 shot attempts per game. Obviously, Joe is given the green light on the offensive end when he’s playing for the Mad Ants.

Joe actually requested to be sent to Fort Wayne.

It’s fully understandable. He’s not in the rotation for the Pacers when they’re fully healthy, and playing in the D-League is a great way to get some playing time and get some reps in.

No no no no I asked!!! ???????? — Joe Young (@JoeyBuckets3) January 17, 2017

Rakeem Christmas has primarily spent his NBA career in Fort Wayne developing. This season with the Mad Ants, Christmas is averaging 13.0 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. He was a D-League All-Star last year.

The Mad Ants next game is on the 19th, when they take on the Windy City Bulls. The game will begin at 12:30 P.M. Eastern Time. It will also be televised on ESPNU.

