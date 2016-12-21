Joe Harris and His Importance to the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a complete rebuild. One of the main components of that is holding auditions for young players throughout the season. A player that deserves consideration is swingman Joe Harris.

Joe Harris spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he showed flashes of his potential. He didn’t play enough minutes to show his true skill and was mostly relegated to playing in blowouts.

Nets general manager Sean Marks saw Harris’ potential and liked it enough to sign him this offseason. He has paid the Nets back by being one of the best bench players and adding instant offense to the rotation. He is averaging career highs in all major statistical categories, but his impact on the team is more than what he adds to the box score.

Harris isn’t the first option off the bench, but when he gets a chance, he rarely wastes it. He is not the most athletic or talented player on the floor, but he is a fundamentally sound player that makes up for his deficiencies with hustle and effort.

Harris consistently knocks down open three pointers and can feel when to cut to the basket for easy layups. His offensive intangibles are something that every team needs and the Nets should feel fortunate that they found a young player to fill that role.

While his offensive ability has been on display throughout his career, his biggest asset is his basketball IQ. Harris’ high IQ stops him from committing unnecessary fouls and he rarely takes a bad shot. He works hard on defense by staying in front of most opponents, making it hard for them to score on a consistent basis.

Joe Harris is not a household name, but he is one of the most important players on the Brooklyn Nets’ roster. As he continues to grow and develop it will be nice to see his role expand. He’s a glue guy for head coach Kenny Atkinson, and he knows that he can safely bring Harris in for any situation and get good, productive minutes out of him every time.

