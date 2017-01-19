Jodie Meeks out 4-6 weeks with dislocated thumb

Jodie Meeks will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a dislocated thumb, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. It comes at a bad time for the Orlando Magic.

Meeks originally dislocated his thumb in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He had X-rays in New Orleans and they were negative. But a MRI on Thursday revealed two sprained ligaments. Meeks will not require surgery, but will not be able to play.

That will put a lot of stress on the Magic’s backcourt in the meantime. Evan Fournier is currently out with a heel injury that has caused him a lot of discomfort. He tried playing through it, but quickly went back on the injured list. Meeks started in his place.

During this recent stretch of starts for Meeks, he averaged 9.3 points per game, shooting 39.1 percent from the floor. He seemed to cool down some from his first stint as a starter. The team predictably struggled with his struggles shooting from beyond the arc.

But Meeks’ shooting ability has been a big benefit to the team. For the season, he is averaging 8.9 points per game and shooting a 52.4 percent effective field goal percentage.

This is certainly an unfortunate setback for Meeks. Especially since he missed the first 19 games of the season while recovering from a fracture of his fifth metatarsal in his foot.

The Magic will have to soldier on and try to fight their way back into the Playoff without Meeks for the time being. And likely also without Evan Fournier.

When asked to speculate about what he might do, coach Frank Vogel said he would probably play C.J. Watson and Mario Hezonja more minutes and possibly use more lineups that feature both D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton.

Both C.J. Watson and Mario Hezonja have struggled so far this year.

Watson is averaging 2.6 points per game while shooting 29.2 percent from the floor. Hezonja has only been slightly better, averaging 3.3 points per game and shooting 35.5 percent from the floor. Both Watson and Hezonja have seen sparse minutes, with Hezonja just re-entering the rotation a week ago.

All of a sudden now, Hezonja could be in line to start. That might delight Magic fans eager to see the second-year player get some more playing time. But his play has been spotty throughout this season.

Now Vogel may have no choice but to play the young Hezonja. And Hezonja will have his chance to make an impression and stick on the roster.

The final solution Vogel proposed was to play Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin together more. The duo has played 111 minutes together with an 87.7 offensive rating and an 113.1 defensive rating. That pairing has not played well at all in other words.

Statistically speaking, Vogel is faced with a lot of bad options with both Fournier and Meeks out.

Someone will have to step up with Meeks out to hold the boat steady.

The Magic will not expect Meeks back until near the All-Star Break. And then it might be time to consider trading Meeks and his expiring contract.

This injury could not have come at a worse time for Meeks or the Magic.

