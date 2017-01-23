Joakim Noah whiffs on a ghastly free throw attempt (Video)

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah is rapidly becoming one of the worst free throw shooters in basketball. His latest attempt could not have been uglier.

The New York Knicks have not been a good team of late. They entered Monday night’s road game against the Eastern Conference rival Indiana Pacers with a 19-26 record and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Things aren’t going very well in the Big Apple and Joakim Noah’s free throw shooting is becoming a major concern.

Despite having the ugliest shot from the charity stripe you’ll ever see, Noah was a 70 percent free throw shooter until two years ago. Now Noah is sub-50 percent and his latest attempt was ghastly.

For years, Noah has put his unorthodox, though sometimes effective, side spin on the basketball on his free throw attempts. He’s never had a good-looking shot since coming out of Florida, but for a while Noah made it work for him.

Noah missed the rim on an air ball by at least three feet to the right. It was so bad it made Noah grimace like he chugged expired milk. Noah has not aged gracefully into his early 30s. The former defensive stalwart and the heart of the Chicago Bulls is not getting the most out of his declining ability in his first year in New York.

In an era of the NBA with so many atrocious free-throw shooting big men, may we start to see the beginnings of Hack-a-Noah? In 39 games with the 2016-17 Knicks, Noah is shooting an abysmal 42.9 percent from the free throw line.

He’s clearly struggling with the mental aspect of shooting free throws. Given that his mechanics have never been copacetic, it could nearly impossible for former sharpshooter now Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek to unravel the mystery of Noah’s free throw shooting.

