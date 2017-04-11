Joakim Noah needs surgery on torn left rotator cuff, four to six months of rehab

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah will need to undergo surgery on his torn left rotator cuff, which could take four to six months of rehab, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Noah also needed surgery on his knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the season in late February.

Noah missed the end of the 2015-16 season as he dislocated his left shoulder and finished with just 29 games played. He previously underwent knee surgery in May 2014 as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Noah finished the first year of a four-year deal worth $72 million by averaging 5.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. Noah also need to serve a 20-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.

Noah apologized to fans and said that he was taking the supplement to try and get back into action.

This article originally appeared on