Jimmy Butler drains game winner at the buzzer vs Nets (Video)

Jimmy Butler gave the Bulls the win on Wednesday night with his cold-blooded shot at the buzzer

When Dwyane Wade made his way to the Chicago Bulls this past summer, he made it a point to let everyone know that this was Jimmy Butler’s team, especially with Derrick Rose gone as well. Many people shared that sentiment, and on Wednesday night Butler showed everyone that he could put this team on his back when he has to.

Butler finished the night against the Nets with 40 points, but the last two were definitely the ones that mattered the most. The game was tied at 99 with the clock winding down in regulation, and that is where Butler went full-on cold-blooded.

He took the ball at the top of the key, faked the drive through the lane, took the step back and then made the home crowd come right out of their seats.



Yep, that’s exactly what you wanna see from the leader of your team, as Butler provided the Chicago crowd with a memorable moment along with a win.

At 16-16 on the year so far, the Bulls aren’t exactly off to the start that they wanted to see, but if Butler can heat up like this for a good majority of the season going forward, then they will be right in the hunt in the Eastern Conference. The talent is there, they just need to put it all together.

That all starts and ends with Jimmy Butler, who as we can see is more than capable of taking matters into his own hands when he has to.

This article originally appeared on