Watch: Bulls’ Jimmy Butler downs Nets with first career game winner

Jimmy Butler hit his first NBA regular-season game winner to cement a Bulls win over the Nets, 101–99 on Wednesday night.

Butler stepped back over Bojan Bogdanovic and drained a long two as time expired for the win, completing a 40-point effort after tweaking his ankle earlier in the fourth quarter.

On a night where Dwyane Wade was banged up and sat down the stretch, Butler put the Bulls on his back and salvaged the win.

This was Butler’s first regular-season game winner. He memorably hit one in the 2014 preseason to beat the Hawks.

Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Chicago moved to 16–16.

