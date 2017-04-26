Jerryd Bayless Looking To Repay 76ers Investment

Jerryd Bayless was unable to make an impact for the Philadelphia 76ers this season due to a wrist injury. But he is determined to make up for lost time.

Despite playing in just three games this season, Jerryd Bayless looms as a key element next season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bayless and No.1 overall pick Ben Simmons failed to play a single minute together in their first seasons in Philadelphia. But having said that, this duo has already been earmarked as the starting backcourt for next season.

A legitimate combo-guard, Bayless should greatly assist with the acclimation of Simmons into the NBA.

Even before this season had finished, head coach Brett Brown already envisioned a starting role for Bayless:

“It’s somebody who can guard the other point guard. It’s somebody who can make a three. It’s somebody who can bring up the ball from time to time or run a second side pick-and-roll.”

With last season a virtual write-off due to season-ending wrist surgery, Bayless’ last meaningful minutes came during the 2015-16 season as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Over the course of that season, Bayless averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 assists in 28.9 minutes per game while shooting an excellent 43.7 percent from three-point range.

During his 52 games that season, Bayless had 14 games in which he attempted 10 or more field goals. In these games, Bayless posted 16.6 points and 4.3 assists per game in 34.2 minutes per game.

Impressively, he shot 47.5 percent overall from the field and 47.4 percent from behind three on 3.2 makes per game. Check out the highlights of one these games below, where Bayless scored 26 points which included 6-of-10 shooting from behind three.

These shooting numbers will be music to the ears of both the coaching staff and the front office of the 76ers. Last season, the team ranked 27th in the league in field goal percentage, 25th in three-point percentage and 30th in offensive rating.

And it’s not only on the offensive end in which Bayless will take some of the burden away from Simmons. Defensively, Bayless is expected to predominately handle the task of defending the opposing team’s point guard.

This is despite Brown saying during his recent exit interview that Simmons:

“is potentially an elite defensive player.”

During that exit interview, Brown’s mantra of “defense, pace and space” was heavily emphasised. He further noted regarding these three traits:

“we don’t have to tick all three – but you better go two for three.”

In the case of Bayless, while not at the elite level of any of the three categories, he certainly ticks the box for each one. As Brown also said during the season of Bayless:

“It’s a combo guard. It’s a 2-1, it’s a 1-2, call it what you want. It’s a 3-and-D guy.”

In a way, Bayless will be like the missing link for the areas in which Simmons is lacking, as he learns the ropes as an NBA point-guard, undoubtedly the most talent-stocked position in the league. As Brown further explained regarding Simmons’ role:

“He doesn’t have to shoot three’s right now…what’s most important for him is his ability to finish, and his ability to make a free-throw.”

One thing that is certain is that Bayless will have the license to shoot. As Brown also noted:

“We are going to run and we’re going to embrace the three-point line.”

Another recent addition to the Sixers, swingman Justin Anderson, recently revealed that he has the full confidence of Brown to let it fly from the perimeter. Keep in mind that Anderson is a career 28.9 percent three-point shooter.

Therefore, it’s natural to expect that an established shooter such as Bayless is going to have a rather strong green light when he hits the floor next season.

With the main attention centered around Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Simmons, Bayless has a great chance to excel in his first full season in Philadelphia.

